Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock Price Up 16%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) was up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 11,261,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 8,948,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

