Tlwm Invests $655,000 in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 721.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

BSMQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. 3,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

