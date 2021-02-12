Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 139,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 101,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

