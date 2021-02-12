Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Up 62.2%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price shot up 62.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $2.60. 275,925,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,103% from the average session volume of 22,928,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The stock has a market cap of $270.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

