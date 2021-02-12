Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches Market Cap of $71.08 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $71.08 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $273.72 or 0.00578244 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00061443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00287453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00104873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00090467 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,664 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

Tornado Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.