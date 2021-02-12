Touchstone Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 262,973 Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Coda Octopus Group comprises 1.7% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

CODA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,874. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.55. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.04%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hamilton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $32,520.00. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

