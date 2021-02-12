Traceability Chain Market Cap Reaches $4.56 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $26.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00091827 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002536 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

