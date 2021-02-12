Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,371 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,218% compared to the average volume of 104 put options.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $433.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.