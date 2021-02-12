Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.49.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 931.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $985,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Trane Technologies by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.