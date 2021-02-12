TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRSWF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

