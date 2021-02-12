TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

