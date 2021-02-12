Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 11,620 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,498,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

