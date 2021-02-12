Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $127,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

In other news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $500.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.