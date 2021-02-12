Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading Down 6.2%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 4,613,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,859,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $403.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

