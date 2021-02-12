Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $58.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $2,742,140. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

