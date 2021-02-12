trivago Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 37,749 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,940% compared to the typical volume of 1,850 call options.

NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. 505,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

