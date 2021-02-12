Truist Initiates Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Truist started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.29.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $139.99 on Monday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

