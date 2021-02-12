Truist Securiti Comments on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

