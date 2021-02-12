Truist Securiti Weighs in on Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NYSE:LEG opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

