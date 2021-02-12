Truist Securiti Weighs in on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NYSE:PAG opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $67.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

