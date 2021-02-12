Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 449 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $134.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

