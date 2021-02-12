Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in KLA were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in KLA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $324.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $326.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.88 and its 200 day moving average is $232.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.