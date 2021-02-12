Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BP were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in BP by 50.9% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

