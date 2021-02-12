Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 20 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Graham were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total value of $2,051,974.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,175.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $610.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $555.87 and a 200 day moving average of $459.33. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $614.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

