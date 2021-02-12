Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 713 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 74,468 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

