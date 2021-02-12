Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $292.84 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

