Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 968,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

