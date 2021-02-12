Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 288 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $253.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

