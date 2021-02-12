Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 178,095 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 323,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.