Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TKLS opened at $0.21 on Friday. Trutankless has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.57.

Get Trutankless alerts:

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Trutankless Company Profile

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Trutankless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trutankless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.