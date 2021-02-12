TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Upbit and Bibox. During the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

