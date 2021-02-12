Tudor Pickering Upgrades Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) to “Hold”

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.42% from the company’s previous close.

IPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB upgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.55.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,036. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron bought 27,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.