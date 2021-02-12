TUI (LON:TUI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

TUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 185.75 ($2.43).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI opened at GBX 322.70 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 392.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 359.86. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 938.40 ($12.26). The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22.

In related news, insider Peter Krueger purchased 39,663 shares of TUI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.