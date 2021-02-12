Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.45.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 72.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUP stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

