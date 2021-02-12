Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Given New $63.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.56. 2,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $57.61.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

