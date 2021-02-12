Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $91.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TWST traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.90. 585,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at $56,420,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $4,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares in the company, valued at $83,080,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,438 shares of company stock worth $49,853,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

