Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

TWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $165.41 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at $56,420,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,438 shares of company stock worth $49,853,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

