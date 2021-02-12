Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2,886.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of TWTR opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $69.25.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

