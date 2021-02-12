Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

