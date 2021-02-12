Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

NYSE TWTR opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $69.25.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

