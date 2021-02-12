Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

