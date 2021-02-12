Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.43, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $466.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.18.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.