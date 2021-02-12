Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $277.19

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $277.19 and traded as high as $350.50. Tyman plc (TYMN.L) shares last traded at $345.00, with a volume of 50,554 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tyman plc (TYMN.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Tyman plc (TYMN.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £663.29 million and a P/E ratio of 29.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 351.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 278.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

In other Tyman plc (TYMN.L) news, insider Nicky Hartery bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman plc (TYMN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman plc (TYMN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.