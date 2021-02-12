Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Trading Down 5.2%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 26,702,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 20,189,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $357.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,898,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,078,542.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 68,406 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $74,562.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,706,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,020,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,848 shares of company stock valued at $718,901 over the last ninety days. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.