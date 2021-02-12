Typerium (TYPE) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Typerium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $722,431.47 and $98.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Typerium has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00063725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.01097769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00058056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.82 or 0.05706690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019743 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00034972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

