Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.41.

UBER stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

