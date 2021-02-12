Uber Technologies (UBER) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $64.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $66.00.

2/9/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/14/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $60.00.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,543,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,322,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Get Uber Technologies Inc alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.