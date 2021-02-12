Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. UBS Group cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.75 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

