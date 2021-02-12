UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 7,500 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,246 ($94.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,476.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,069.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of £95.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

