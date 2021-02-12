UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €5.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.78 ($7.97).

ETR LHA opened at €10.76 ($12.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €15.47 ($18.19). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

